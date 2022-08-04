Didi Gregorius

Phillies Release Didi Gregorius, Activate Jean Segura From IL

Flurry of moves happen after Philadelphia's busy afternoon Tuesday at the MLB trade deadline where the team acquired Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Marsh

By NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius on Thursday as part of a flurry of moves before the opener of a four-game series against Washington.

Philadelphia also activated infielder Jean Segura from the 60-day injured list and right-hander Kyle Gibson from the bereavement list.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and center fielder Brandon Marsh reported to the team after they were acquired in a pair of trades on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Gregorius is batting .210 with a homer and 19 RBIs in 63 games this season. He agreed to a $14 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December 2019, and then hit .284 with 10 homers and 40 RBIs in his first season with the Phillies.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He agreed to a $28 million, two-year contract with Philadelphia in January 2021.

Gregorius broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2012 and also played for Arizona and the New York Yankees before moving to Philadelphia. He is a .257 hitter with 134 homers and 530 RBIs in 11 years in the majors.

Segura, 32, had been sidelined by a broken right index finger. The two-time All-Star appeared in eight rehab games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, going 6 for 30 with six walks.

Sports

Jessica Korda 34 mins ago

Jessica Korda Hits 5-Under in Borrowed Clothes to Start Women's British Open

LA Galaxy 45 mins ago

Ex-Barcelona Prospect Riqui Puig Acquired by LA Galaxy

Syndergaard is slated to start Thursday night against the last-place Nationals. The Phillies sent outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sánchez to the Angels for Syndergaard, who is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts this year.

Marsh, 24, also came over from the Angels in a separate trade for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe. Marsh batted .226 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in 93 games with Los Angeles this year.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Didi GregoriusNew York YankeesPhiladelphia PhilliesMLB Trade Deadline
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us