What to Know The Phillies have cancelled all activity at their ballpark, Citizens Bank Park, after two staffers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Phillies played the Miami Marlins last weekend. That team has had a major COVID-19 outbreak, with as many as 18 players testing positive.

No Phillies players have tested positive for coronavirus, the team said.

Two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday, and all activity at the Phillies' ballpark has been canceled "until further notice," the team said in a brief statement Thursday.

One staff member who tested positive Wednesday is a member of the coaching staff. The other is a member of the home clubhouse staff.

That brings the total number of positive cases for the Phillies staff to three. Over the weekend, a staff member who works in the visiting team's clubhouse tested positive, a Phillies spokeswoman said,

No players have tested positive so far, the Phillies said in the Thursday statement.

The news has threatened not only the shortened Major League Baseball season, but pro sports in general, as baseball was among the first major sports to return to play.

Some pro players are opting not to play this season; a list maintained by USA Today includes players and some stars from baseball, football, basketball, women's basketball, soccer and hockey.

The Phillies have been dealing with the fallout from an outbreak of coronavirus among the Miami Marlins, who they hosted for three games last weekend. As many as 18 Marlins have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation or change of MLB games scheduled for the Marlins, the Phillies and the Yankees.

The Marlins' season is now "on pause," and it's not clear when the Phillies will play again.

The Phillies had been scheduled to host Toronto this weekend. That series was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready.

The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

Philadelphia's top health official, Dr. Thomas Farley, said Thursday that the city had consulted with both the Phillies and the Marlins and that officials "feel like the cluster is contained." He said the teams would continue to manage the additional COVID-19 cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated.