Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning Says He Believed Patriots Bugged His Locker

By Justin Leger

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Peyton Manning believed Patriots bugged his locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Peyton Manning couldn't help but be paranoid whenever he played in Foxboro.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback took a shot at the New England Patriots -- as he tends to do -- during ESPN's Monday Night Football "ManningCast." Manning said he'd meet with his teammates in the shower because he believed the Patriots bugged his locker.

Perry's Report Card: Only two units get high marks in Week 2 win

Sports

Aaron Jones 10 hours ago

Packers' Aaron Jones Lost Chain Holding Father's Ashes After Scoring TD

World Cup 21 hours ago

FIFA Sets Talks With Soccer Leaders on Biennial World Cup

“Every time I played against New England I used to go and talk to my receivers like in the shower, in the far corner. I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged," Manning said.

Manning's jab, of course, is a reference to Spygate. The Patriots infamously were disciplined by the NFL for illegally videotaping the New York Jets' defensive coaches during a 2007 game.

While Peyton made it clear how he felt about playing against the Patriots, it was Eli Manning who brought up the Patriots spying conspiracy on the broadcast.

"We played the Patriots in that second Super Bowl in Indianapolis and they practiced at your facility all week. Were you a little nervous going back into your facility the next year that they didn't have cameras in your quarterback room?" Eli asked his brother.

The Mannings enjoy stirring up the pot with jokes at the Patriots' expense, so it probably isn't worth taking their comments too seriously. Still, it'll be worth monitoring whether Tom Brady has a response for his two former leaguemates.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Peyton ManningNFLESPNpatriotsBill Belichick
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us