Pete Alonso set to return to New York Mets for 2025 season

As a winter storm is set to hit to hit New York City, it's fitting that the "Polar Bear" is returning to the Big Apple.

Pete Alonso, the New York Mets' beloved first baseman, will be back with the team for the upcoming season after an offseason-contract negotiation that seemed dead before a recent revival.

The deal is for two years and will keep Alonso with the team through at least the 2025 season.

"The stalemate is over. Pete Alonso has signed with the @Mets ! 2 years for 54 million ! #Mets," reported News 4 sports reporter Bruce Beck on X.

The deal includes an opt-out after the 2025 season, MLB Network reports. According to MLB Network, the deal includes a $10 million signing bonus, a $20 million salary for the upcoming 2025 season and a $24 million player option for the 2026 season.

The Mets are the only team Alonso has ever known after making his MLB debut in 2019.