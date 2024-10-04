Patrick Ewing returns to the Knicks in new role of basketball ambassador

Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is returning to the New York Knicks in the newly created position of basketball ambassador.

The Knicks said Friday that Ewing would assist both basketball and business operations in his role.

Taken by the Knicks with the No. 1 pick in the 1985 draft, Ewing went on to play 15 seasons in New York and is the franchise's career leader in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and games played. The Knicks made the playoffs in his final 13 seasons.

The Knicks retired Ewing's No. 33 jersey in 2003. He worked as an NBA assistant coach for multiple teams and was the head coach at Georgetown, the team he led to the 1984 NCAA championship, and now has a job with the Knicks.

“As I said the day my No. 33 jersey lifted into the rafters at MSG, I will always be a Knick and I will always be a New Yorker," Ewing said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get started in this new position and to officially be back with the organization that I love so much.”

Ewing’s return to the Knicks was announced one day after USA Basketball revealed that he’s coming back to coaching as well. Ewing will serve as an assistant coach under head coach Stephen Silas for a pair of two-game windows of FIBA AmeriCup qualifying in November and February.