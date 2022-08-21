patrick cantlay

Patrick Cantlay Wins 2022 BMW Championship, Moves to No. 2 in FedEx Cup Playoffs

Patrick Cantlay has officially defended his title after his performance Sunday

By Kristen Conti

Patrick Cantlay beat out Scott Stallings in the homestretch of the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Del. on Sunday.

After scoring a 2-under 69, following a one-shot victory over Stallings, Cantlay officially defended his title after winning the BMW Championship for the first time in 2021.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner became the first player to win back-to-back BMW Championships since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. 

Cantlay does not have the lead going into the finale of the FedEx Cup next week, but his ranking did soar up to the No. 2 spot.

The final part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship, will take place at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. from Aug. 25-28.

