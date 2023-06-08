Panthers take dramatic Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final on overtime winner

The Florida Panthers have their first win of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final -- and their first in Final's history.

The Panthers on Thursday beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime thanks to Carter Verhaeghe's goal, which completed the comeback down 2-1 and also made the series a 2-1 deficit.

Florida got on the board first just four minutes into the opening period. Brandon Montour, who just became a dad, somehow snuck the puck low and in between Jonathan Quick.

Vegas responded with four minutes remaining in the first. On a four-v-three power play, Mark Stone capitalized with a tip-in goal to level it at 1-1.

The Golden Knights then took the lead with the ensuing goal, but it didn't come until the latter end of the second period. With just about five minutes to go, Jonathan Marchessault rifled one to the top left corner, making it his 13th goal of the playoffs.

From there it was all Florida in the third period as it searched for the equalizer. It took until the two-minute mark, but the Panthers got it. From who? Matthew Tkachuk, of course.

Carter Verhaeghe then scored the game-winner five minutes into overtime with a fast strike that found the bottom right corner.

It marked Verhaeghe's seventh goal of the postseason and first since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Carolina.

Now Florida will need to protect home court and win Game 4 to send the series back to Vegas tied 2-2, rather than trailing 3-1.

Game 4 in Florida is set for Saturday, with face-off time slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Two younger NHL franchises will be competing for their first-ever Stanley Cup.