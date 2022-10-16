NFL

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach

Anderson exchanged words with the Panthers' wide receivers coach on the sidelines

By Mike Gavin

Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. 

Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game after the wide receiver had repeated confrontations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. 

Anderson, who the Panthers reportedly have been trying to trade, had words for Dailey earlier in the game and the two had to be separated on the sideline. 

Anderson, who was without a catch or target in the game, was spotted sitting away from the fellow wide receivers on the Panthers bench. 

In the third quarter, Anderson again said something to Dailey while within earshot of Wilks, leading to his dismissal.  

The 29-year-old, who played under Rhule at Temple, is in the second season of a two-year, $29.5 million extension.

During his first season in Carolina after four years with the Jets, Anderson had 95 receptions for 1,096 receiving yards. Those numbers were nearly cut in half in his second season, with 53 catches for 519 yards. Through six games this season, he has just 13 catches for 206 yards and one touchdown. 

