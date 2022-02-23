Tiger Woods

One Year Has Passed Since Tiger Woods Nearly Lost His Leg In a Car Accident

Today marks one year since the professional golfer was in a one-vehicle accident that left him with multiple leg injuries, including fractures to his tibia and fibula

By Corin Cesaric

FILE - Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 20, 2020.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP (File)

One year ago today on Feb. 23, 2021, Tiger Woods flipped his SUV in southern California, resulting in significant injuries to the golfer's legs.

Woods lost control of the SUV on a winding road, hit the median and a tree and rolled his vehicle. According to past reporting, he was traveling somewhere in the 87 mph range. The speed limit was 45 mph. At the time of the accident, Woods was recovering from his fifth back surgery. The collision report, released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, stated the cause of the accident to be “driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

In Nov. 2021, the 15-time major champion held his first press conference since the accident. When asked if he could see himself winning a major golf event in the future, Woods responded, "I have to prove it to myself at practice first." He was also asked if he would speak about the accident and the events that led up to it. Woods deflected the question and has never spoken about the time prior to the accident.

golf Dec 19, 2021

Tiger Woods Twins With Son Charlie as He Returns to Golf After Car Crash

Tiger Woods Nov 30, 2021

Tiger Woods Says a Return to the Top Not a ‘Realistic Expectation'

In Dec. 2021, he attended his first competitive golf event since the accident at the 2021 PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son Charlie. The father-and-son duo finished second.

Last week, Woods hosted the Genesis Invitational. During a news conference at Riviera Country Club before the professional golf tournament, Woods spoke about his leg injuries.

"I'm very lucky, very lucky," Woods said. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine and I'm very thankful for that."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Tiger Woodstiger woods accident
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us