Oilers Say McDavid Tests Positive for COVID-19

The 23-year-old McDavid is widely considered the best player in the NHL

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - AUGUST 07: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates in the first period of Game Four of the Western Conference Qualification Round against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on August 07, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta.
Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has tested positive for COVID-19.

McDavid, a 23-year-old forward, is self-quarantining at home and experiencing mild symptoms, according to the Oilers.

“He will continue to be monitored and will follow all associated health protocols,” the team said Monday night in a statement.

McDavid, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, is widely considered the best player in the NHL. The captain of the Oilers had 34 goals and 63 assists in 64 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

