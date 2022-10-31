Odell Beckham Jr., 49ers Are ‘Intriguing Match,' Adam Schefter Speculates

Schefter speculates 49ers, OBJ are 'intriguing match' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers acquired an All-Pro talent midseason in running back Christian McCaffrey, and the trade already is paying dividends.

Could they add another?

During ESPN reporter Adam Schefter's weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Monday, he pegged free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as an interesting potential fit with the 49ers' offense.

"If [the 49ers] keep winning, why would they not look at him?" Schefter said. "They were interested in him last year. ... To me, that's an intriguing match."

"The 49ers were in on OBJ last year so why wouldn't they be this season" ~@AdamSchefter#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/NpohM5Vi0e — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2022

Beckham, who rose to stardom early in his career with the New York Giants, was released by the Cleveland Browns after six games last season and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 12 games with Los Angeles -- eight in the regular season and four playoff tilts -- Beckham tallied 48 receptions for 593 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, spoiling Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with another weapon in the passing game.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported last season that San Francisco was interested in acquiring Beckham before the Rams scooped him up on their journey to Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham remains a free agent while he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported earlier this month that Beckham likely won't be ready to take the field until mid-December. But when he is ready to suit up ...

"I think he would like to be in LA," Schefter said. "But look, [the 49ers] surely could use another wide receiver. They've had a lot of injuries. Yesterday, [in the 49ers' 31-14 win over the Rams], they were down to basically [Brandon] Aiyuk. Jauan Jennings didn't play. Deebo Samuel didn't play. They were short at that position anyway."

Aiyuk, who hauled in six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown against the Rams in Week 8, shared his thoughts on the Beckham rumors on Instagram on Monday.

#49ers Brandon Aiyuk shared his thoughts on the OBJ to SF rumors 👀 pic.twitter.com/CpBueSz2Ya — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 31, 2022

Playoff-hopeful teams have one more day to boost their rosters via trade before Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline.

The 49ers already made their trade splash, but they could make another big move and beat out other receiver-needy teams like the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in the OBJ free-agent sweepstakes.