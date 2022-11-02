NYC Marathon 2022: Road Closures, Route Map and More to Know

The TCS New York City Marathon is back for its 2022 run on Sunday, marking the first time the 26.2-mile race through the five boroughs will be at full capacity since the COVID pandemic started.

That means on-course entertainment will be restored, too.

The race starts at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and finishes at Central Park West Drive and 67th Street. Significant street closures, some rolling and some otherwise, will be in effect. See the full list and the course map below.

Planned Street Closures for NYC Marathon

2022 Course Map for NYC Marathon

Mile markers are posted at every mile, though fluids, fuel and amenities are only available at official stations.

Portable toilets, including wheelchair-accessible ones, are located at every mile beginning at mile 3, and runners will find medical aid stations roughly every mile between there and the finish. New this year, dedicated and private lactation tents are available in the staging area, on course at miles 8, 16, and 22, and at the finish area in Central Park.

The marathon returned for its 50th running in November 2021 with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners, all of whom were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of the race. Vaccination proof was expected to be provided at the 2022 running as well. The 2020 race was canceled completely.