NY Eagerly Embraces Sports Betting, With $600M in Wagers in First 9 Days

New York is pacing to potentially break New Jersey's national record in less than a month of operation

Algerina Perna | Baltimore Sun | MCT | Getty Images

Mobile sports betting appears to be exploding in New York, with more than $600 million in wagers in the first nine days after launch, the state's Gaming Commission said.

From the Jan. 8 launch through Jan. 16, the aggregate handle, or total amount bet, was about $603.1 million.

“We have been pleased with the handle, which indicates interest in mobile sports wagering and accessibility to the licensed providers," a spokesman said in a statement Saturday.

Those numbers suggest New York could be on track to break national records quickly. New Jersey set the national record for sports betting last October with $1.3 billion in wagers.

The early New York figures also don't include one operator, BetMGM, which didn't launch operations until Jan. 17.

With gross gaming revenue from mobile sports betting taxed at 51%, the early results already portend $20 million or more in tax proceeds for the state.

