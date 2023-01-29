Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic Wins 10th Australian Open, 22nd Grand Slam Singles Title

Novak Djokovic defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to capture the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday.

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Novak Djokovic is the King of Melbourne Park.

The 35-year-old Serbian won his 10th Australian Open singles title on Sunday after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 on Sunday. Djokovic has more Australian Open titles than any other tennis player -- male or female.

The win also secures him his 22nd overall Grand Slam title -- a record he shares with Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic will also return to world No. 1 when the new ATP rankings come out on Monday.

More to come…

This article tagged under:

Novak DjokovicAustralian Open
