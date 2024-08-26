Novak Djokovic serves in night session on US Open Day 1

The final Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is upon us, with the first matches already underway in New York City.

The first match in Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2024 will be Ben Shelton, the 13th-seeded American who was a semifinalist last year, against Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open champion who is retiring after this season. That match is scheduled to start at noon, followed in Ashe by Coco Gauff against Varvara Gracheva.

The night session in Ashe on Day 1 begins at 7 p.m. with 2017 champ Sloane Stephens against Clara Burel, followed by Novak Djokovic against Radu Albot. Players on the schedule in Louis Armstrong Stadium include Americans Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys during the day, and Sabalenka and 2022 semifinalist Frances Tiafoe at night.

Here's another look at that schedule for U.S. Open Day 1:

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12pm ET

Ben Shelton (13) vs Dominic Thiem

Coco Gauff (3) vs Varvara Gracheva

7pm ET

Sloane Stephens vs Clara Burel

Novak Djokovic (2) vs Radu Albot

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11am ET

Qinwen Zheng (8) vs Amanda Amisimova

Taylor Fritz (12) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Madison Keys (19) vs Katerina Siniakova

7pm ET

Frances Tiafoe (20) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic

Aryna Sabalenka (2) vs Priscilla Hon

Where is the U.S. Open played?

The site is the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in New York City. The surface is hard courts. Women play best-of-three-set matches; men play best-of-five-set matches. There are separate day and night sessions. The event lasts 14 days. There are retractable roofs on the two largest courts, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

What is the U.S. Open schedule?

— Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

— Aug. 28-29: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Aug. 30-31: Third Round (Women and Men)

— Sept. 1-2: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Sept. 3-4: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Sept. 5: Women’s Semifinals

— Sept. 6: Men’s Semifinals

— Sept. 7: Women’s Final

— Sept. 8: Men’s Final

Who are the U.S. Open’s defending champions?

Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at last year's U.S. Open at age 19, defeating Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. Gauff became the first American teenager to win the country’s major tennis tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. Djokovic won his 24th major singles championship — no one in tennis history has more — with a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final. At 36, Djokovic became the oldest male champion in New York in the Open era, which began in 1968.

What do I need to know about tennis and the U.S. Open?

Get caught up:

— Thanks in part to Zendaya's ‘Challengers’ and Serena Williams, tennis is having a moment

— Even the players don't know who to consider the favorites at the U.S. Open

— No. 1 Jannik Sinner fired 2 team members over his positive steroids tests

— Coco Gauff is in a bit of a slump as she prepares to defend her first Grand Slam title

— Novak Djokovic seeks a 25th Slam title after finally getting an Olympic gold medal

— Naomi Osaka is back at the site of 2 of her Grand Slam titles

— Carlos Alcaraz twists his ankle at practice but says he's OK as he eyes a 3rd Slam in a row

— Who are some of the women and men to watch at the U.S. Open?

— Rafael Nadal is sitting out the U.S. Open again

— College champion Alexa Noel is turning pro and making her Slam singles debut at the Open

— Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen is the sport's next young star

— An outside review says the U.S. Tennis Association can do more to protect players

How much prize money is there at the U.S. Open?

Total player compensation at the U.S. Open is rising to a record $75 million — an increase of $10 million from last year. The two singles champions each will receive $3.6 million, up from $3 million. First-round losers in singles will be paid $100,000, a tournament record.

Key stats at the U.S. Open

9 — The number of women who have split the past 10 U.S. Open championships. Only Naomi Osaka has won more than one title in New York in that span.

24 — The number of Grand Slam singles titles won by Djokovic, tied with Margaret Court for the most by anyone in the history of tennis. One more championship will give Djokovic sole possession of the record.

What was said at the U.S. Open?

“My new motto is: If you defend, that means you won something before.” — Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title in New York a year ago.

“I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the tour.” — Djokovic.