Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts Headline 2022 Gold Glove Award Finalists

Rawlings revealed 60 finalists for 2022 Gold Glove Awards

By Max Molski

While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday.

Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is aiming for his 10th Gold Glove win at the position. Arenado’s teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, and Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees, are both contending for their fifth Gold Glove at first base. In the outfield, Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has a chance to earn his sixth distinction for his stellar fielding.

Here are all of the finalists for the American League and National League:

American League

Pitcher

  • José Berríos, TOR
  • Shane Bieber, CLE
  • Jameson Taillon, NYY

Catcher

  • Sean Murphy, OAK
  • Cal Raleigh, SEA
  • Jose Trevino, NYY

First base

  • Luis Arraez, MIN
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
  • Anthony Rizzo, NYY

Second base

  • Andrés Giménez, CLE
  • Jonathan Schoop, DET
  • Marcus Semien, TEX

Third base

  • Matt Chapman, TOR
  • José Ramírez, CLE
  • Ramón Urías, BAL

Shortstop

Left field

  • Andrew Benintendi, KC/NYY
  • Steven Kwan, CLE
  • Brandon Marsh, LAA/PHI

Center field

  • Cedric Mullins, BAL
  • Myles Straw, CLE
  • Michael A. Taylor, KC

Right field 

  • Jackie Bradley Jr., BOS/TOR
  • Max Kepler, MIN
  • Kyle Tucker, HOU

Utility

  • DJ LeMahieu, NYY
  • Whit Merrifield, KC/TOR
  • Luis Rengifo, LAA

National League

Pitcher

  • Tyler Anderson, LAD
  • Corbin Burnes, MIL
  • Max Fried, ATL

Catcher

First base

  • Paul Goldschmidt, STL
  • Matt Olson, ATL
  • Christian Walker, ARI

Second base

  • Jake Cronenworth, SD
  • Tommy Edman, STL
  • Brendan Rodgers, COL

Third base

  • Nolan Arenado, STL
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
  • Ryan McMahon, COL

Shortstop

  • Ha-Seong Kim, SD
  • Miguel Rojas, MIA
  • Dansby Swanson, ATL

Left field

  • Ian Happ, CHC
  • David Peralta, ARI/TB
  • Christian Yelich, MIL

Center field

  • Trent Grisham, SD
  • Victor Robles, WSH
  • Alek Thomas, ARI

Right field

  • Mookie Betts, LAD 
  • Juan Soto, WSH/SD
  • Daulton Varsho, ARI

Utility

  • Brendan Donovan, STL
  • Tommy Edman, STL
  • Daulton Varsho, ARI
