No.4 Illinois Fights Back Against No. 13 Chattanooga, Survives First-Round Upset

No. 13 Chattanooga led for all but 25 seconds, as No. 4 Illinois came back to win 54-53 to survive a major upset in the first round.

Chattanooga started the game with a bang, dominating early with a 20-6 lead near the midway point of the first half.

But Illinois clawed back through Kofi Cockburn. His 7-foot, 285-pound frame gave the Mocs’ big men fits, leading to foul trouble.

At halftime, big men Silvio De Souza and Josh Ayeni had three fouls each while Avery Diggs had two. Even starting power forward KC Hankton injured his ankle when guarding Cockburn in the post.

Despite that, Chattanooga held a 33-29 lead at the half.

Then, Chattanooga opened the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 40-29 lead. When Illinois desperately needed someone other than Cockburn to step up, Alfonso Plummer delivered with eight big points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, to give Illinois momentum.

Chattanooga then went scoreless for seven-plus minutes, which opened the door for Illinois’ comeback. The Fighting Illini gained a 52-51 lead, its first of the entire game, with 47.1 seconds remaining.

FIRST LEAD OF THE NIGHT FOR THE ILLINI@IlliniMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/z1fovMDXOU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2022

The Mocs took the lead 14 seconds later, but Plummer made two free throws with 12 seconds left to make it 54-53.

Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith had a great look for a potential game-winning shot, but it did not fall.

Illinois on Sunday will play the winner of No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB.

No. 13 seeds are 31-113 all-time against No. 4 seeds. Chattanooga wasn’t able to make it 32.