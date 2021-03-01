NIT Tournament

NIT Moves 2021 Tournament to Texas, Interrupting 83-Year Run at Madison Square Garden

The field of the NIT, which aside from last year's cancellation had been held in New York every year since 1938, has been reduced to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for the Dallas area

NIT Tournament at Madison Square Garden
John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament.

The pandemic is also reducing the field to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for the Dallas area. The two venues are the University of North Texas in Denton and an arena in Frisco that is home to a G League team affiliated with the Dallas Mavericks.

First-round games will be played March 17-20, with the quarterfinals March 25. The semifinals are set for March 27, followed by the championship game the next day. Specific arenas for each round weren’t announced Monday.

News

cuomo allegations 14 hours ago

‘Can I Kiss You?': Cuomo Faces New Reported Accusation From 2019 Wedding as Inquiry Launched

COVID-19 17 hours ago

Fauci Says Feds Taking New NY Variant ‘Very Seriously;' City Marks Year Since Its 1st Known Case

The field for the NIT will be announced after the NCAA Tournament is set March 14.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The NIT champion has been crowned in New York every year since the tournament started in 1938. Earlier rounds normally are held at the venues of designated home teams.

Last year’s cancellation because of COVID-19 was the first in the event’s history. The Texas Longhorns won the most recent NIT in 2019.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NIT TournamentCoronavirusCOVID-19Madison Square GardenNCAA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us