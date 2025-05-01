There will soon be just eight NHL teams in contention for the Stanley Cup.

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs is nearing its conclusion, with two Eastern Conference series wrapped up.

The Metropolitan Division's No. 2-seeded Carolina Hurricanes were the first team to advance to the conference semifinals, taking down the Metro's No. 3-seeded New Jersey Devils in five games. Sebastian Aho scored a series-clinching goal in double-overtime of Game 5, booking the franchise's fifth consecutive conference semifinal appearance.

The second team to reach Round 2 also happens to be Carolina's next opponent: the East's No. 1-seeded Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin and the Caps made it out of the first round for the first time since their 2018 Stanley Cup title run by eliminating the wild-card Montreal Canadiens in five games.

With six second-round berths still to be awarded, what could the other conference semifinal matchups look like? And when will the next round begin? Here's what we know:

When does Round 2 of the NHL playoffs start?

The NHL hasn't announced a start date for Round 2 yet. For what it's worth, the last potential Game 7s of the first round are slated for Sunday, May 4.

This story will be updated as second-round schedule details are released.

Do the NHL playoffs reseed teams?

Just like the NBA playoffs, teams aren't reseeded after the first round of the NHL postseason. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have a bracket format.

What are the matchups in Round 2 of the NHL playoffs?

Here's an updated look at the Round 2 bracket possibilities:

Eastern Conference

Winner of Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators vs. winner of Tampa Bay Lightning-Florida Panthers

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

Western Conference