Who won the NHL's No. 1 pick? Here are the draft lottery results

Two teams shot up the draft board via Monday's lottery.

The New York Islanders will kick off the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Islanders were awarded the No. 1 pick via the draft lottery held Monday night at the NHL Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.

New York entered with the second-lowest odds of winning the top pick at just 3.5%. The Isles last picked first overall in 2009, when they selected center John Tavares.

The Utah Hockey club won the drawing for the second overall pick. But, since lottery rules prohibit a team from moving up more than 10 spots in the order, it was awarded the No. 4 overall. That gave the league-worst San Jose Sharks the No. 2 pick and the Chicago Blackhawks the No. 3 pick.

The order of the No. 5 to No. 16 picks was set in inverse order of the regular-season standings. Here's a look at the full lottery results:

  1. New York Islanders
  2. San Jose Sharks
  3. Chicago Blackhawks
  4. Utah Hockey Club
  5. Nashville Predators
  6. Philadelphia Flyers
  7. Boston Bruins
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Buffalo Sabres
  10. Anaheim Ducks
  11. Pittsburgh Penguins
  12. New York Rangers
  13. Detroit Red Wings
  14. Columbus Blue Jackets
  15. Vancouver Canucks
  16. Montreal Canadiens (via Calgary Flames)

This year marked the first time in event history that the actual lottery drawing was televised live. Previously, the the drawing took place behind closed doors and the results were later broadcasted.

When and where is the 2025 NHL Draft?

The draft will be held at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles from Friday, June 27, to Saturday, June 28.

How many rounds are in the NHL draft?

The NHL draft features seven rounds. The first round is set for June 27 followed by Rounds 2-7 on June 28.

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft?

OHL defenseman Matthew Schaefer is expected to be the first player taken in this year's draft. Schaefer, 17, had seven goals and 15 assists with a plus-21 rating over 17 games this season with the Erie Otters before suffering a broken collarbone while playing for Canada at the world junior championship in December.

The last time a defenseman went No. 1 overall was in 2022 when the Sabres took Owen Power.

