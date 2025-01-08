NHL

LA wildfires postpone NHL contest between Kings and Flames

The Kings were scheduled to host Calgary at Crypto.com Arena Wednesday night.

By Steve Coulter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple wildfires in the Los Angeles area have postponed Wednesday night's NHL contest between the Kings and the Flames.

Calgary and Los Angeles were scheduled to drop the puck 7:30 p.m. local time. The game has not been rescheduled.

"Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community," the Kings wrote on X. "We appreciate the hard-working First Responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community."

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

NHL
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us