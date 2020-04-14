NHL

NHL Player Colby Cave’s Widow Says He Complained of a Headache Days Before Dying

Emily Cave shared a heartbreaking video of their wedding vows and said the Edmonton Oilers player complained of a headache just days before dying of a brain bleed

By Scott Stump | TODAY

This Dec 6, 2018, file photo shows Boston Bruins center Colby Cave (26) during the first period at Amalie Arena.
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The widow of NHL player Colby Cave shared that he was complaining of a headache just days before he died after suffering a brain bleed.

Emily Cave also shared video of their emotional wedding vows on Instagram Tuesday in her latest remembrance of her husband following the death of the Edmonton Oilers forward at 25 on Saturday.

"Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache,'' she wrote on Instagram. "I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed."

The three-minute video shows Colby holding back tears as he reads his personalized vows to Emily on the altar at their outdoor wedding.

"I would not be where I am today without you and I will spend the rest of my life showing you how thankful I am to have you as my wife,'' he says. "I'm here to say you are my everything, Emily, and I cannot wait to spend eternity with you."

The two were married for less than a year before his death.

"Tonight, I’m listening to his vows on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain,'' she wrote. "I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you."

Emily also paid homage to Colby in a heartbreaking Instagram post over the weekend, writing that her "heart is shattered."

View this post on Instagram

To my best friend & love of my life, Colby 🤍 My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud. You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss. You’ll be with me every step of the way. I don’t want to stop writing just like I didn’t want to stop holding you this morning at the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now being the best Guardian Angel. Just as you ended your vows, I am going to end with one word, AGAPE. ✨

A post shared by Emily Cave (@em.cave) on

“The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me,” she wrote.

Cave had been placed in a medically induced coma on April 7 after being airlifted to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a colloid cyst putting pressure on his brain, NHL.com reported.

Sports

kyle larson 43 mins ago

Kyle Larson Fired After Sponsors Drop NASCAR Driver Over Slur

New York Yankees 3 hours ago

Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees Co-Owner, Dead at 63

Emily, who was unable to be by his side due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, asked for prayers for "a miracle" days before announcing his tragic death in a statement.

"I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary,'' she wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud."

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

NHLColby Cave
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us