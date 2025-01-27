The 2025 Super Bowl matchup is set.

Championship Sunday started in the NFC, where two divisional rivals squared off. The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Washington Commanders in an NFC East affair.

Over to the AFC later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Buffalo Bills to add to the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen playoff rivalry.

So, which two teams advanced to the Super Bowl? Here's what to know:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Who won the NFC championship?

The Eagles won the NFC title by routing the Commanders 55-23.

Who won the AFC Championship?

The Chiefs won the AFC title by beating the Bills 32-29.

Who's going to the Super Bowl 2025?

The Chiefs and Eagles will face off in the 2025 Super Bowl. They met in the 2023 edition, which Kansas City won 38-35 to kickstart its current three-peat bid.

When is the Super Bowl 2025?

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, Feb. 9.

Where is the Super Bowl 2025?

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, home of the Saints, is the venue for the clash.

How Tahj Williams, queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe, showcased her culture and love for New Orleans through the first-ever handcrafted Super Bowl LIX logo and theme art.