Who is playing in NFL Week 3? Here is the full schedule

Two weeks of the 2024 NFL season are in the books, and the third features some intriguing matchups.

It'll start with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets back on primetime when they host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

The early window on Sunday will have seven games, led by the Philadelphia Eagles at the high-flying New Orleans Saints in what will be a good test for Derek Carr. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will take on the Minnesota Vikings, with Sam Darnold in the middle of a strong start.

Five games will form the late window, with the Baltimore Ravens hoping to bounce back at the Dallas Cowboys, who will have the same goal. The San Francisco 49ers will engage in a divisional battle against the Los Angeles Rams, as both teams are also coming off disappointing losses on the road.

Sunday Night Football will see Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road looking to improve to 3-0 as they visit Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with a doubleheader, led by Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the hunt for their first win of the year at the 2-0 Buffalo Bills.

Here's a look at the full Week 3 schedule: