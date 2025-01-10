Will Tyreek Hill be the next major NFL star on the move?

The soon-to-be 31-year-old made his thoughts clear following a Week 18 loss to the New York Jets.

“I have to do what’s best for me and my family — if that’s here or wherever the case may be," the Miami Dolphins star said. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently commented on the matter on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“I’ve got to have that conversation with Tyreek," Rosenhaus said. "I’m not gonna speak for him. We’ll discuss that. That’s going to be, really, something that we work out. I’m not gonna say he does, he doesn’t, that’s a discussion I’m gonna have to have with him that I haven’t had yet."

Hill hasn't embarked on a playoff run since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, where he won a Super Bowl. So, where could he look to move next if a trade materializes? These five spots make sense:

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have yet to pair their superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson with a similar talent level at wide receiver. They made a move for Diontae Johnson before the recent deadline, but it stunningly backfired after he refused to enter the field, leading to his release. With Zay Flowers currently the team's WR1, Hill would be an instant upgrade to bolster the team's contending window.

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, unlike Jackson, has played with talented wide receivers, most notably Keenan Allen. But the Chargers entered 2024 without an elite option at that position, with youngster Quentin Johnston being highly inconsistent and Ladd McConkey just a rookie. Still, the Chargers booked a spot in the postseason with Herbert throwing 23 touchdowns to three picks. By adding Hill, the offense can rise to a new level.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If the Dolphins in a potential trade want to send Hill to an NFC team, then the Buccaneers could make sense. Along with Hill not needing to move far, the Buccaneers just saw Baker Mayfield explode for a career year while Mike Evans extended his 1,000-yard-plus seasons. With Chris Godwin becoming a free agent, Hill and Evans would become one of the best wideout duos as Tampa Bay looks to enter the next tier of NFC contenders.

Washington Commanders

Speaking of rising NFC contenders, the Commanders may be ahead of schedule thanks to the quick start from No. 2 overall rookie Jayden Daniels. Daniels did so with an unorthodox receiving cast. Besides Terry McLaurin, he primarily threw to Zach Ertz, Olamide Zaccheaus and Noah Brown. Hill and McLaurin would be a threatening force, too, should Washington attempt to accelerate its window.

Kansas City Chiefs

Or should Hill simply go back to where it all began? The Chiefs will be contenders for as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. Even in a down year for the star quarterback, the Chiefs still went 15-2 with weapons like Rashee Rice and Mecole Hardman, among others, spending time on injured reserve.

It might be an awkward deal to make given the Dolphins used five draft picks to acquire him in the first place. What would the asking price look like this time? Whatever the case, Mahomes, Hill and Travis Kelce reuniting wouldn't be a pleasant sight for every other fanbase.

