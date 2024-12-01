NFL

Fight breaks out after Trevor Lawrence is injured on hit by Azeez Al-Shaair

Two players were ejected and Lawrence was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

By Logan Reardon

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans benches clear
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

A fight broke out in Jacksonville on Sunday after a hit by Azeez Al-Shaair on Trevor Lawrence.

The Texans linebacker was ejected from the game and the Jaguars quarterback was carted off after several minutes on the ground.

After Al-Shaair dove head first into the sliding Lawrence, several Jaguars players came to defend their quarterback. Here's how it unfolded:

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The fight moved to the Jaguars' sideline as trainers tended to Lawrence, who was quickly ruled out with a concussion.

Lawrence sat up and rode in the front of the cart into the locker room as Mac Jones took over at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

As a result of the altercation between the two teams, Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected along with Al-Shaair. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was given an unnecessary roughness penalty after he immediately charged at Al-Shaair following the hit.

NFL

NFL 22 mins ago

NFL Week 13 winners and losers: Russell Wilson cooks, Cardinals collapse late

NFL Nov 29

NFL playoffs: These teams have clinched or been eliminated from contention so far

The Texans led the Jaguars 6-0 late in the first half of the AFC South matchup when Lawrence was injured.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us