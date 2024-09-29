Tom Brady responds to Baker Mayfield's ‘stressed out' claim with epic rant

Tom Brady didn't hold back after Baker Mayfield's critical comments.

The retired star, while broadcasting Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, went off on a rant in response to Mayfield's comments earlier this month.

The current Bucs QB, who led the team to a division title and playoff win last season, claimed that Brady's work environment was drastically different than the vibe he's brought to Florida.

“The building was a little bit different with Tom in there," Mayfield said. "Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out. They wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football for guys who weren’t having as much fun.”

Brady, as you might expect, jumped at the chance to respond when he was assigned to call the game for FOX. Here's what the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who led Tampa Bay to a title, had to say.

“I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings,'' Brady said. "This wasn’t daycare. If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids.

"There’s a way to approach this game and it’s with the right mindset to push teammates, push each other outside of our comfort zone. Great teammates do that. You come in, I have someone like (Rob) Gronkowski, somebody like (Mike) Evans. There's high expectations for us, we had to make sure we went out there and delivered."

With Brady in the building for the first time as a broadcaster, Mayfield and the Bucs are rolling. Tampa Bay jumped out to a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter as they look to improve to 3-1 on the young season.