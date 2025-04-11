NFL DRAFT

Ex-Texas wideout Isaiah Bond surrenders on sexual assault warrant, calls claims ‘false'

Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

By The Associated Press

Bond
Getty

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who is projected as a likely second-day pick in this month's NFL draft, surrendered on a sexual assault warrant Thursday and was released after posting bail, according to published reports.

Bond turned himself in Thursday morning on the outstanding warrant, according to the Dallas Morning News, which quoted Grant Cottingham, a police spokesman in Frisco, a city outside Dallas. He has since posted bail at $25,000 and been released from the Collin County jail, jail records show.

Details of the allegations were not immediately available.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bond released a statement on social media that called the claims “patently false.”

“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false,” Bond said on X. “I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgment until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence."

Bond played one season with the Longhorns in 2024. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns and declared for the NFL draft after the season.

NFL

Miami Dolphins 11 hours ago

Tyreek Hill's wife files for divorce day after domestic dispute, records show

Miami Dolphins Apr 9

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill involved in domestic dispute with wife at Miami condo: Police

He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFL DRAFTCrime and CourtsNFLTexas
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us