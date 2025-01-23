See all the Super Bowl 2025 commercials and teasers released so far

The matchup for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans isn't set, but the pieces are starting to come together.

The AFC and NFC title games will feature two star-studded matchups. On one side, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are seeking a historic three-peat but have to take down MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to get there. In the NFC, rookie sensation Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders in position to make history against 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles.

While we wait for the conference championship games to be played, there are some things that we can start looking at for the Super Bowl -- commercials. In recent years, companies have begun teasing and even releasing their advertisements ahead of the big game to build exposure. That's the case yet again in 2025.

Most of the pre-releases that we've seen so far are just teasers to set up their ads for Sunday, Feb. 9. They are all hinting at what storylines or celebrities could be making guest appearances in their commercials. From Post Malone to David Beckham, the Mannings, Doja Cat and the Chiefs, there are already a number of big names confirmed.

Here's a look at the 2025 Super Bowls ads that have been released so far (list will be continuously updated):

Doritos

Bud Light

Budweiser

FanDuel

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Taco Bell

Stella Artois

Hellman's

GoDaddy

Häagen-Dazs

MSC Cruises

SquareSpace

Pringles

Michelob Ultra