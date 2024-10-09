Robert Saleh becomes latest Jets coaching flop. Here's where his record ranks among the team's worst

Robert Saleh's stint as New York Jets head coach was brief, just like many of his predecessors.

The team's coaching search will continue with Saleh having been fired on Tuesday after three-plus seasons. The Jets got off to a 2-3 start, capped with a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London where Aaron Rodgers and the offense struggled to produce.

That was enough to add Saleh to a list of names that includes Adam Gase and Eric Mangini as former Jets head coaches who failed to reach the end of their contracts.

Might the team's next head coach be one who already had the shortest Jets stint of all? Bill Belichick, who in 2000 resigned as "HC of the NYJ" shortly before he was set to officially be named the team's head coach, is available.

But it's too soon to look to the future, so let's instead reflect on the past, unfortunate as it may be. Here's how Saleh fared in comparison to other Jets head coaches.

What was Robert Saleh's record with the Jets?

Saleh finished 20-36 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Jets, failing to make the playoffs during his tenure.

He went 4-13 in this first season and followed with a pair of 7-10 campaigns in his next two seasons.

Which Jets head coach had the shortest stint with the team?

Other than Bill Belichick?

Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz lasted just 13 games as head coach of the Jets in 1976, going 3-10 before resigning prior to the final game of the season. Mike Holovak took over head-coaching duties for the season finale and lost.

How does Robert Saleh's record compare to other Jets head coaches?

Saleh wasn't Rich Kotite bad.

Saleh finished with a winning percentage of .357, which is tied for the fourth lowest in team history. It's still well ahead of the franchise low set by Kotite, who combined to go 4-28 during the 1995 and 1996 seasons for a .125 winning percentage.

Saleh also topped his immediate predecessor Adam Gase, who went 9-23 over two seasons for a .281 percentage.

Since the team became known as the Jets in 1963, only two head coaches have finished with a winning percentage over .500: Bill Parcells (.604) and Al Groh (.563).

Here's a look at the coaching records for all of the Jets' head coaches, per pro-football-history.com: