How to watch Rams-Vikings wild card game: Broadcast, streaming, ticket info

The Los Angeles Rams will host a playoff game on the road.

The NFL announced Thursday that Monday's wild card matchup between the Rams and Minnesota Vikings originally scheduled for SoFi Stadium has been moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, due to the Southern California wildfires that have devastated the area.

The league said the relocation was made in the interest of public safety.

The Rams' game was the latest sporting event in the Los Angeles area to be affected, with home games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings also having been postponed.

"Every time we suit up, we're the Los Angeles Rams," quarterback Matthew Stafford told reporters Thursday. "We play for the people in this community, the people that support us, and this week will be another example of that, obviously. It's, I'm sure, hopefully, a great escape for people who have been going through a lot of tough times here the last couple of days."

The date and start time for the Rams-Vikings game, and all other details other than the venue, remain the same. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

When is the Rams-Vikings game?

The Rams-Vikings wild card game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13.

What time is the Rams-Vikings game?

Kickoff for the Rams-Vikings game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Rams-Vikings game on?

The Rams-Vikings game will air on ESPN and ABC.

How to stream the Rams-Vikings game

The Rams-Vikings game will be streamed on ESPN.com, the ESPN App and ESPN+.

When do tickets for the Rams-Vikings game go on sale?

Tickets for the Rams-Vikings game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona will go on sale through SeatGeek.com Friday at 10 a.m. PT for Rams season-ticket holders and at 12 p.m. PT to the general public.

