Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers placed on NFL Commissioner Exempt List, can't attend games

The veteran safety was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend.

By Nick Goss

Jabrill Peppers won't be on the field for the New England Patriots until further notice.

The NFL on Wednesday placed the veteran safety on the Commissioner Exempt List, which means he cannot attend practices or games.

Peppers was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges, including assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine. He posted a $2,500 bail on the charges. His next court appearance will be Nov. 22, but his appearance is waived.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters Wednesday that Peppers is allowed to attend team meetings by rule, but that he won't be in the building "in the near term."

Peppers did not play in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 due to a shoulder injury.

The Patriots' next game is Sunday against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

