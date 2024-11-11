Who is playing in NFL Week 11? Here's the full schedule

Though Week 10 mostly delivered straightforward results, Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season could offer more twists.

Four teams will be on their bye week: the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

Thursday Night Football will kick things off with a significant NFC East clash when the Washington Commanders are at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eight games will then form the early window Sunday, chief among them being the Baltimore Ravens at the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North showdown, while the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears face off in the Windy City for an NFC North clash.

Just three games shape the late window, with all three having current contenders in the playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs at the Buffalo Bills is the primary draw, with the former hoping to keep their flawless start going.

Sunday Night Football has a flexed matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Los Angeles Chargers and the former hoping to stay within the middle of the AFC pack.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Monday Night Football will conclude the week with a Texas showdown in Dallas as the struggling Cowboys host the Houston Texans.

Here's a look at the full slate: