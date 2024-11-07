A day filled with family, food and football is upon us.

For nearly two decades, the NFL has brought three Thanksgiving games to the table each year. That will continue this November with a three-course schedule filled with intriguing matchups.

Here is a look at the NFL’s Thanksgiving menu in 2024.

NFL Thanksgiving games 2024

Thanksgiving football will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 28, when the NFC-leading Detroit Lions host the division-rival Chicago Bears.

From there, the Dallas Cowboys will welcome the New York Giants to town before the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers bring things to a close at Lambeau Field.

NFL Thanksgiving schedule 2024

Bears-Lions will serve as the appetizer, Giants-Cowboys will follow as the main course and Dolphins-Packers will be dessert.

Bears vs. Lions: 12:30 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Packers: 8:20 p.m. ET

How to watch 2024 NFL Thanksgiving games

Here are the networks for each Thanksgiving game:

Bears vs. Lions: CBS

Giants vs. Cowboys: FOX

Dolphins-Packers: NBC/Peacock

Who won the 2023 NFL Thanksgiving games?

The Lions' Thanksgiving losing streak reached seven games when they fell to the Packers by a score of 29-22. The Cowboys, meanwhile, won their second straight Thanksgiving game with a 45-10 drubbing of the Washington Commanders.

In the nightcap, the San Francisco 49ers picked up a convincing 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Black Friday game 2024

While Amazon will not have its usual Thursday Night Football game as part of the Thanksgiving schedule, the streamer has created a new holiday tradition.

For the second straight year, Amazon will broadcast a Black Friday game on Prime Video. This year's matchup will see the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 29.