Here's when the 2025 NFL schedule will be released and everything we know so far

The 2025 NFL season is still months away, but it's time to start making your travel plans.

It all kicks off with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry game on NBC.

Then, there will be a game in Brazil the next night -- plus an additional six international games across Europe. The schedule also calls for three games on Thanksgiving and Christmas, a Black Friday contest and a Super Bowl LIX rematch.

Eagles-Cowboys will be the first of 272 total regular-season games in the 2025 NFL season, but what will follow? Here's everything to know about the schedule release:

When does the NFL schedule come out for the 2025 season?

The 2025 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14.

What time is the NFL schedule released?

The schedule release is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

What TV channel is the NFL schedule release on?

The schedule release will air on NFL Network and NFL+, with additional coverage on ESPN2.

When does the NFL season start in 2025?

The defending champion Eagles will host the division-rival Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4, to kick off the season.

What do we know about the NFL schedule so far?

Eagles-Cowboys on NBC is the only game that has been announced so far, but there will be other matchups revealed ahead of the full release Wednesday night.

The game in São Paulo, Brazil, which is set for Friday, Sept. 5, reportedly could feature the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers (who were officially confirmed). NBC has also announced the "Peacock Holiday Exclusive" for Saturday, Dec. 27 -- with the streamer serving as the exclusive broadcaster for a Week 17 prime time game.

Every other network will release a game ahead of time, too. Here's when those announcements will come:

FOX: Monday, May 12 (Sunday afternoon game)

Amazon Prime Video: Monday, May 12 (Thursday Night Football game)

ESPN: Tuesday, May 13, on Good Morning America (Monday Night Football game)

CBS: Wednesday, May 14, on CBS Mornings (Sunday afternoon game)

Netflix: Wednesday, May 14 (Christmas Day game)

What are the NFL international games for 2025?

There are a record seven international games on the docket for 2025. While we don't know the matchups just yet, the league has said who the designated host teams will be.