NFL quarterback depth charts: Here's where every team stands entering 2024 season

The preseason is over and rosters have been set. Now, it's time to play ball.

Football season returns this week, beginning with the Kickoff Game on NBC between the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

There are no questions about who will play quarterback for those two squads, with a pair of two-time MVPs in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson leading the way. But other teams still have some uncertainty about the sport's most important position as the season gets underway.

Who are all the starting and backup quarterbacks for each team entering the 2024 season? Here's a look at the depth charts:

Arizona Cardinals

Starter: Kyler Murray

Backup: Clayton Tune

Atlanta Falcons

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backup: Michael Penix Jr.

Baltimore Ravens

Starter: Lamar Jackson

Backup: Josh Johnson

Buffalo Bills

Starter: Josh Allen

Backup: Mitchell Trubisky

Injured: Shane Buechele

Carolina Panthers

Starter: Bryce Young

Backup: Andy Dalton

Injured: Jake Luton

Chicago Bears

Starter: Caleb Williams

Backup: Tyson Bagent

Cincinnati Bengals

Starter: Joe Burrow

Backup: Jake Browning

Cleveland Browns

Starter: Deshaun Watson

Backup: Jameis Winston

Third string: Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dallas Cowboys

Starter: Dak Prescott

Backup: Cooper Rush

Third string: Trey Lance

Denver Broncos

Starter: Bo Nix

Backup: Jarrett Stidham

Third string: Zach Wilson

Detroit Lions

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Hendon Hooker

Green Bay Packers

Starter: Jordan Love

Backup: Malik Willis

Houston Texans

Starter: C.J. Stroud

Backup: Davis Mills

Injured: Case Keenum

Indianapolis Colts

Starter: Anthony Richardson

Backup: Joe Flacco

Third string: Sam Ehlinger

Jacksonville Jaguars

Starter: Trevor Lawrence

Backup: Mac Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

Starter: Patrick Mahomes

Backup: Carson Wentz

Las Vegas Raiders

Starter: Gardner Minshew

Backup: Aidan O'Connell

Los Angeles Chargers

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backup: Taylor Heinicke

Third string: Easton Stick

Los Angeles Rams

Starter: Matthew Stafford

Backup: Stetson Bennett

Suspended: Jimmy Garoppolo

Miami Dolphins

Starter: Tua Tagovailoa

Backup: Skylar Thompson

Minnesota Vikings

Starter: Sam Darnold

Backup: Nick Mullens

Third string: Brett Rypien

Injured: J.J. McCarthy

New England Patriots

Starter: Jacoby Brissett

Backup: Drake Maye

Third string: Joe Milton

New Orleans Saints

Starter: Derek Carr

Backup: Jake Haener

Third string: Spencer Rattler

New York Giants

Starter: Daniel Jones

Backup: Drew Lock

Third string: Tommy DeVito

New York Jets

Starter: Aaron Rodgers

Backup: Tyrod Taylor

Injured: Jordan Travis

Philadelphia Eagles

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Backup: Kenny Pickett

Third string: Tanner McKee

Pittsburgh Steelers

Starter: Russell Wilson

Backup: Justin Fields

Third string: Kyle Allen

San Francisco 49ers

Starter: Brock Purdy

Backup: Brandon Allen

Third string: Joshua Dobbs

Seattle Seahawks

Starter: Geno Smith

Backup: Sam Howell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Starter: Baker Mayfield

Backup: Kyle Trask

Tennessee Titans

Starter: Will Levis

Backup: Mason Rudolph

Washington Commanders

Starter: Jayden Daniels

Backup: Marcus Mariota

Third string: Jeff Driskel