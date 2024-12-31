The playoff field is just about set. However, it wouldn’t be the final week of the NFL season without a little bit of drama.

Five teams are fighting for two playoff spots.

For the final time this season ...

Here is how the league stacks up in the latest power rankings heading into Week 18 of the 2024 season:

32. New England Patriots (Last week: 29)

Record: 3-13

With the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select ...

31. New York Giants (Last week: 32)

Record: 3-13

Scoring 45 points when you're one week away from potentially securing the top pick is a weird flex, but OK. Malik Nabers has superstar potential, but unfortunately he plays for this incompetent franchise.

30. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 30)

Record: 3-13

Please get Mason Rudolph off my screen for good. I actually miss Will Levis.

29. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 27)

Record: 3-13

Cleveland could be drafting high enough to potentially select one of the top quarterbacks. Will they go in that direction? Can they find a way to get rid of Thou Who Shall Not Be Named and his contract?

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 31)

Record: 4-12

If Brian Thomas Jr. can look this good with Mac Jones, imagine what that Year 2 leap can look like with a healthy Trevor Lawrence throwing him the ball. Build around him.

27. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 28)

Record: 4-12

Me in Week 7: "Brock Bowers might break rookie tight end records." Fast forward to Sunday, where he broke the record for the most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history. Called it.

26. Chicago Bears (Last week: 26)

Record: 4-12

The offseason priorities should be as follows: Offensive line, offensive line, offensive line, offensive line and offensive line.

25. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 25)

Record: 4-12

Bryce Young played pretty well once again, and if he does so next week, he should be given a shot to be the guy in Week 1 next year.

24. New York Jets (Last week: 24)

Record: 4-12

The best thing Garrett Wilson can do is request a trade out of New York, because I don't see it getting much better next year. Congrats to Aaron Rodgers on another record-breaking season. It's true, go look it up.

23. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 23)

Record: 5-11

Yuck. The most unwatchable team in football will be off our screens in one week.

22. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 22)

Record: 6-10

With nothing to play for, San Francisco’s offense had its best game of the season. Go figure. There’s no tanking for a higher draft pick or an easier 2025 schedule. This organization has too much pride. But then the second half started, and … yikes.

21. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 19)

Record: 7-9

Ah, yes, that's why Cooper Rush is a backup. The defense getting shredded by second- and third-string quarterbacks, though, is much more embarrassing.

20. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 20)

Record: 7-9

They say patience is a virtue, and tight end Trey McBride knows that better than anyone. Perhaps one of, if not your best offensive weapon scoring his first touchdown of the season in Week 17 is a sign that your offense is quite bad.

19. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 21)

Record: 7-9

If Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback all season, this might be a playoff team. The offense much more competent with him under center than Anthony Richardson.

The defense was abysmal Sunday though, allowing 40+ points to the lowly Giants. This team is heading right where it deserves to be at the start of 2025: Home.

18. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 18)

Record: 8-8

Miami, with Tua Tagovailoa under center, has not historically played well in the cold. However, that didn't seem to be the case with Tyler Huntley in Week 17 at Cleveland. Their playoff hopes stay alive.

17. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 15)

Record: 8-8

Michael Penix Jr. Ice in his veins. A memorable first touchdown pass for the rookie QB helped highlight an impressive showing in a tough overtime loss.

16. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 16)

Record: 9-7

All Seattle had to do was score six points to keep its playoff hopes alive (for a few days). That's pathetic. What happened to the game I love?

15. Houston Texans (Last week: 10)

Record: 9-7

This team has first-round exit written over them. A very weird and disappointing season should come to an end in the wild-card round.

14. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 17)

Record: 8-8

I want to believe, I really do. Because if there's one man who knows how to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on the road in the playoffs, it's Joe Burrow.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 14)

Record: 9-7

After throwing five touchdown passes on Sunday, there's an argument to be made that Baker Mayfield is one of the four quarterbacks who should receive MVP votes. Yes, you read that correctly.

12. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 13)

Record: 10-6

The two teams battling it out for the NFC West division title combined for 19 points this week. Los Angeles did not look like a team that will host a playoff game in two weeks, but here we are.

11. Denver Broncos (Last week: 11)

Record: 9-7

While Bo Nix and the Broncos aren't exactly a Super Bowl contender, I think they could make more noise in the playoffs than teams like Houston and Pittsburgh.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 8)

Record: 10-6

This is a good team, but not a great team. They're crashing out at the wrong time and their playoff journey will be short-lived. But hey, Mike Tomlin secured another winning season.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 12)

Record: 10-6

I had major doubts about the Chargers' offense for most of the season, but Ladd McConkey's ascension went a long way toward proving me wrong. He might not look the part of a true No. 1 alpha receiver, but make no mistake, he is one.

8. Washington Commanders (Last week: 9)

Record: 11-5

Jayden Daniels, the NFL's Offensive-Rookie-of-the Year-to be, is going to the playoffs. Imagine telling Washington fans this season was possible just last year. The organization has undergone a complete vibe shift.

7. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 6)

Record: 11-5

Green Bay is one of the best teams in the league, and if you squint, you can see a Super Bowl contender. Open your eyes wider, and it turns out they're just a really good team. But not elite. There are levels to this.

6. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 7)

Record: 11-5

Lamar Jackson has made the MVP race a toss-up between he and Josh Allen. And right now, I lean toward the former, who likely will take home his third.

5. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 4)

Record: 13-3

Jalen Hurts? Kenny Pickett? Tanner McKee? It doesn't matter when you have Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

4. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 5)

Record: 13-3

If Buffalo's defense can carry over Sunday's performance into January, the Bills are winning the Super Bowl. No question about it.

3. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 3)

Record: 14-2

Sam Darnold didn’t turn back into a pumpkin as many, including myself, thought he would after a hot start to the season. Either his magical season has a storybook ending, or he waits until the playoffs to do so. Next week against Detroit will be a movie.

2. Detroit Lions (Last week: 1)

Record: 14-2

A win is a win, but the defense looked absolutely atrocious against a depleted San Francisco offense. I understand they’re banged up, but Monday night was concerning.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Record: 15-1

The AFC playoffs officially run through Arrowhead. Will one of Kansas City's conference rivals finally knock them out at home? The top storyline of the NFL postseason has been set.

