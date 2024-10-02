Key injuries for NFL Week 5: Latest news on Anthony Richardson, Rashee Rice and more

Teams across the NFL are dealing with crucial injuries just a month into the 2024 season.

The Miami Dolphins have already trotted out three starting quarterbacks, the Kansas City Chiefs will move forward without their top wide receiver and two stars of the Indianapolis Colts' offense exited their Week 4 win.

Here's the latest on some key injured players entering Week 5.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

Anthony Richardson said the abdominal and oblique injuries he suffered during the Colts' Week 4 win over the Steelers are a "little sore," but not serious. He is considered day-to-day ahead of their AFC South matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Skylar Thompson, QB, Dolphins

The Dolphins turned to Tyler Huntley in Week 4 with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Skylar Thompson (chest), and it didn't go well. The team lost 31-12 and now enters October as the NFL's lowest-scoring offense.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team is planning to give Huntley another start in Week 5 against the Patriots as Thompson recovers.

Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

Russell Wilson is ramping things up as he continues to recover from a calf injury. The Steelers are planning to stick with Justin Fields as their starting quarterback against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, though, after the former Bear helped guide the team to a 3-1 start.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that star running back Christian McCaffrey has Achilles tendinitis in both legs. McCaffrey recently traveled to Germany to receive treatment for bilateral Achilles tendinitis, and there is no timetable for his return.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Jonathan Taylor exited the Colts' win over the Steelers with a mild high ankle sprain. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor "could miss time."

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Rashee Rice is still awaiting a diagnosis on his knee injury, which he suffered after he and Patrick Mahomes were trying to tackle a defender who had intercepted Mahomes in the Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Chargers. Initial fears were that Rice had torn his ACL, and there is currently no timetable for a return.

Puka Nacua/Cooper Kupp, WRs, Rams

The Rams will continue to be without their top two wideouts.

Puka Nacua is set to miss at least another four months with his knee injury, while Cooper Kupp will be sidelined until at least Week 7 with his ankle injury.

Maxx Crosby, DE, Raiders

Maxx Crosby missed the first game of his six-year NFL career in Week 4 with an ankle injury, He is hoping to return to the field for the Raiders' AFC West clash with the Broncos and is considered day-to-day.