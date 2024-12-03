Nothing lasts forever, but that cliché statement is even more true when it comes to NFL coaches.

The league has seen a historic turnover rate for head coaches in recent years, and this year won't be any different. There have been 35 firings since 2020 -- plus a staggering 23 coaches canned in the last three years.

Looking ahead, there are already several openings for 2025. The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears moved on from their head coaches in the middle of the season. Then there are potential openings with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. Some other longshots, which aren't impossible to imagine, include the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.

So, who could fill all of these jobs? Here are the top five candidates and some honorable mentions:

1. Bill Belichick

Current role: NFL analyst for various outlets (ESPN, "Inside the NFL," Underdog Fantasy)

Past experience: Browns head coach (1991-95), Patriots head coach (2000-23)

2025 outlook: After a year doing media, the 72-year-old Belichick seems eager to get back on the sidelines. Any team hiring him would have to accept that he wants total control of the franchise -- from hiring his former assistants to making the calls on roster moves. Belichick is just 15 wins away from the all-time record held by Don Shula.

2. Mike Vrabel

Current role: Browns consultant

Past experience: Titans head coach (2018-23)

2025 outlook: It was a surprise that Vrabel wasn't hired last offseason when the Titans sent him packing. Now -- with another year of seeing hard-headed, defensive-minded coaches thriving (Dan Quinn, Sean McDermott, Mike Macdonald) -- the 49-year-old Vrabel figures to be among the most sought-after hires.

3. Ben Johnson

Current role: Lions offensive coordinator (third season)

Past experience: Dolphins assistant (2012-18), Lions assistant (2019-present)

2025 outlook: The hottest name on the market in 2025 will undoubtedly be Johnson, who passed on jobs last offseason to remain in Detroit. Another year with a top-flight offense has paid dividends, as he likely now has his pick of whichever job he likes best. Johnson's expectations will be on the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan level when he moves into the big chair.

4. Brian Flores

Current role: Vikings defensive coordinator (second season)

Past experience: Dolphins head coach (2019-21)

2025 outlook: Flores' first stint as a head coach didn't go as planned (24-25), but he's rebuilt his reputation in Minnesota. The Vikings defense has transformed under his watch, going from 31st-ranked in 2022 before he arrived to the league's best against the run through 13 weeks this year. Like Vrabel, Flores will benefit from the defensive head coaches who are succeeding.

5. Aaron Glenn

Current role: Lions defensive coordinator (fourth season)

Past experience: Browns assistant defensive backs coach (2014-15), Saints defensive backs coach (2016-2020)

2025 outlook: Despite losing many of his best players, Glenn has the Lions defense rolling in 2024. The Detroit staff is going to be poached following all this success, and Glenn could join his fellow coordinator Johnson as a first-time head coach in 2025. Glenn, 52, is a former player who has now spent 10 years as an assistant -- his time has come.

Honorable mentions

There are plenty of other coaches who will be interviewed and likely hired throughout the upcoming cycle. Here are some names to watch out for (listed alphabetically):

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Liam Cohen, Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero, Panthers defensive coordinator

Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders offensive coordinator

Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator

Kellen Moore, Eagles offensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Ravens offensive coordinator

Drew Petzing, Cardinals offensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator

Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs defensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver, Dolphins defensive coordinator

