NFL issues first ever Thursday night flex by moving Broncos-Chargers to primetime

Broncos-Chargers will take the place of Browns-Bengals for Thursday Night Football in Week 16.

By Max Molski

The NFL is making moves with its late-season schedule.

The league issued its first-ever Thursday Night Football flex on Friday, announcing that the Week 16 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals originally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19, will now be played on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Taking the place of Browns-Bengals will be the Denver Broncos' road matchup at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos-Chargers was originally scheduled to kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX on Dec. 22. Now, Browns-Bengals will begin at 1 p.m. ET on the network.

The Broncos (6-5) and Chargers (7-3) are both squarely in the AFC playoff picture. The Browns (3-8) and Bengals (4-7), meanwhile, could both be on the outside looking in by the time Week 16 rolls around.

NFL owners approved flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football ahead of the 2023 season. The league must make its flex decisions for Thursday Night Football 28 days in advance, compared to 12 days for Monday Night Football.

For Sunday Night Football, the league must provide 12 days notice before flexing games from Weeks 5-13. That time period is reduced to six days for Sunday Night Football games from Weeks 14-17.

