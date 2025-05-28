New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel responded Wednesday to a recent viral video that features Stefon Diggs on a boat during Memorial Day Weekend surrounded by three women with an unidentified pink substance in his possession.

"It's something that we're aware of," Vrabel told reporters before the team's OTA practice at Gillette Stadium, as seen in the video player above.

"Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that with our time on the field today, and when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The message will be the same for all our players. We're trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club."

Vrabel confirmed that Diggs was not present at Wednesday's OTAs. The veteran wide receiver is rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 of last season while playing for the Houston Texans.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

These OTAs are not mandatory for players.

“This is a voluntary part of our offseason program and every player that’s not here – which there aren't many – have been in communication with me and their position coaches," Vrabel said.

Diggs was present for some on-field work with the team during last week's OTAs.

How has Diggs looked during the time he's been around the team so far?

"We're working hard to get him back and to be ready to go," Vrabel said. "When he's here, we'll coach him, and we'll have everything ready to go."

The Patriots signed Diggs as a free agent to a three-year, $69 million contract in March. When healthy, he has been one of the NFL's most productive wide receivers since 2018.