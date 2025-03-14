Micah Parsons sparks spat with DeMarcus Lawrence over Cowboys Super Bowl jab

Star pass rusher Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and now-former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence traded barbs on social media after Lawrence said he chose the Seattle Seahawks in free agency in part because he was never going to win a Super Bowl with Dallas.

“This is what rejection and envy look like! This some clown (stuff),” Parsons wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, before adding a clown emoji.

“Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth,” Lawrence responded. “Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left.”

The reaction from Parsons was prompted by an interview posted on X in which Lawrence said, “Dallas is my home. ... But I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

The Cowboys haven't even reached an NFC Championship Game since winning the franchise's fifth Super Bowl title to cap the 1995 season.

Lawrence, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Seahawks, was a second-round draft pick by Dallas in 2013 and signed the biggest contract for a defensive player in club history six years later after consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks.

Lawrence never had more than 6 1/2 sacks after signing the big contract, while the Cowboys made it to the divisional round four times in his 11 seasons. He said the Cowboys didn't offer him a contract this offseason.

The 32-year-old was limited to four games by a sprained foot in 2024 and missed at least half the season in two of the past four years.

Parsons is the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 10 sacks in each of his first four seasons. The other three are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With Parsons going into the final year of his rookie contract, the Cowboys could be on the verge of making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett just took that title with an extension that averages $40 million per season.