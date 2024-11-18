AT&T Stadium

Metal falls from AT&T Stadium roof hours before Cowboys play Texans

No injuries were reported and there has been no mention of a delay to the Monday Night Football game

By Lucy Ladis

NBC Universal, Inc.

The sky is falling at AT&T Stadium.

While opening the roof before the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans game on Monday night, a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field.

Additional small debris fell and no injuries were reported.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

On X, AT&T Stadium posted a video of the roof open but did not mention the falling debris.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 that the incident is being reviewed and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof will be made when possible.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

There has been no mention of a game delay or other safety concerns.

This article tagged under:

AT&T Stadium
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us