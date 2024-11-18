Metal falls from AT&T Stadium roof hours before Cowboys play Texans

The sky is falling at AT&T Stadium.
While opening the roof before the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans game on Monday night, a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field.
Additional small debris fell and no injuries were reported.
On X, AT&T Stadium posted a video of the roof open but did not mention the falling debris.
Y’all, the roof is open 🤩#HOUvsDAL | #ATTStadium pic.twitter.com/dNO5yTcZYa— AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) November 18, 2024
A representative of the Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 that the incident is being reviewed and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof will be made when possible.
There has been no mention of a game delay or other safety concerns.