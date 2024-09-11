Judge orders former NFL star Adrian Peterson to turn over assets to pay $12 million debt

Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Texas judge to turn over personal assets to help pay a debt that has ballooned to more than $12 million.

A court-appointed receiver has been seeking to collect money from Peterson as part of a judgment from a lawsuit filed against the four-time All-Pro running back over a $5.2 million loan he failed to repay to a Pennsylvania lending company. Interest and fees resulted in that debt more than doubling.

The receiver, Robert Berleth, asked a judge in July to order that constables accompany him to Peterson’s home in the Houston suburb of Missouri City so he can inventory assets that can be sold off.

“The receiver requests constable accompaniment when receiver levies the numerous assets known to be stored at (the home) to keep the peace and prevent interference with the receiver’s duties,” Berleth said in a court filing.

The judge issued a court order on Monday granting that request.

Attorneys for Peterson did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment Tuesday.

In February his attorneys filed court documents asking that Berleth be prevented from auctioning various items seized from storage units, including Peterson’s 2007 NFL “Rookie of the Year” trophy.

Later that month a judge ordered Berleth to stop the sale of the items from Peterson’s storage units.

Peterson made seven Pro Bowls during 10 years with the Vikings and in 2012 was named the NFL's most valuable player by the Associated Press. After leaving Minnesota he played for six other teams, including Arizona, New Orleans, Washington and Detroit.