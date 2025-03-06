49ers' Bosa bros union has best chance after Chargers release Joey

It’s too obvious of a connection to ignore.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Wednesday night that they released edge rusher Joey Bosa due to salary-cap reasons.

The 49ers already have one Bosa, and have a significant need at the position both Bosas play.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Since Nick Bosa arrived on the scene with the 49ers as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the organization has been trying to find someone to complement him on the other side.

You can be sure that the 49ers will at least investigate the possibility of having Joey join Nick on their defensive line.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Because the Chargers released Joey Bosa at this time, he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent. The five-time Pro Bowl selection can sign with any team at any time.

The 49ers have a spot at the front of the line to talk to the elder Bosa about joining forces with his brother.

Joey and Nick are tight. And followed similar paths to the NFL.

They both starred at St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they were varsity teammates for one season (2012) when Joey was a senior and Nick was a freshman.

Joey Bosa attended Ohio State from 2013 through 2015, and Nick followed him from 2016 through 2018.

They never played together in Ohio State, but it’s always been in the backs of their minds that they could someday play together in the NFL.

Joey Bosa’s career has been limited by injuries, leading to the Chargers' decision to part ways with him at this stage.

This development represents the first true opportunity for the Bosa brothers to play together since high school.

It also might be their last chance.