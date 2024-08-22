Will Jets' Aaron Rodgers enter politics? His biographer answers

Aaron Rodgers typically makes headlines about his NFL highlights and success. He most recently has also done so regarding his political comments and rumored involvements.

.The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback in May was said to be a potential vice president pick for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ultimately dropped out of the race and plans to endorse former President Donald Trump.

But Rodgers previously spoke at Jets OTAs and addressed the prospect of being a politician one day.

“I love Bobby. We had a couple of really nice conversations," Rodgers told reporters in May. "But there were really two options: It was retire and be his VP or keep playing. And I wanted to keep playing."

Rodgers is turning 41 in December, so it's not yet clear how long he hopes his NFL career lasts. But could he enter the political world after hanging up the cleats?

Ian O'Connor, Rodgers' biographer and author of "Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers," provided an answer.

"Aaron Rodgers, the politician...I think we'll never see that," O'Connor said in an interview with NBC. "We'll never know it because he was never considering that job... It was choosing unemployment over high paid employment. I don't think anybody would make that choice.

"They were getting blown out in the election, whether he was on that ticket or not. There was no way he was giving up a final two seasons or so of his career, a final chance to win another ring."

If Rodgers was a politician, though, what would his style be? O'Connor said it'd be similar to RFK Jr.'s, though Rodgers is likely to end up somewhere closer to football after retiring.

"So I think he would be very much like RFK Jr., a maverick, unpredictable, and very much the way he is with off -field issues he addresses now as a member of the New York Jets, often on the Pat McAfee show," O'Connor said. "So I don't think he'll go into politics. I actually think, despite what he says, he'll end up in a network booth as an analyst."

The Jets will open the season on Monday, Sept. 9 on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, where Rodgers, a Cal Berkeley product, will return to the Bay Area.