John Elway's agent and friend Jeff Sperbeck dies in golf cart accident

Sports agent Jeffrey Sperbeck was fatally injured over the weekend in a golf cart accident in the Riverside County community of La Quinta.

Sperbeck, 62, was at the Madison Club, a private golf community where former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway -- a long-time friend and client of Sperbeck's -- owns a residence, NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver reported.

An unidentified source close to Elway told the station the NFL Hall of Famer is devastated by the tragedy involving his close friend.

Sperbeck, of San Clemente, was injured Saturday night in the 53000 block of Humboldt Boulevard in La Quinta, a desert resort city about 130 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

He died early Wednesday morning at Desert Regional Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

Elway expressed his grief in a statement Wednesday, extending his condolences to Sperbeck's loved ones.

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck,” Elway's statement read. “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff’s wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others.”

In a statement, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said it was informed of the incident on Monday and opened an investigation. Further details, including information about the accident, were not immediately available.

Sperbeck became Elway's agent in the 1990s. The two men remained friends after Elway retired in 1998 as a two-time Super Bowl winner and partnered in a winery venture in 2013.

Elway was the Broncos’ general manager from 2011-2020.