How many times have the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs?

The "Wide Right" curse lives on.

The Buffalo Bills, once again, were unable to reach the Super Bowl. And their season, once again, ended with a postseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills lost 32-29 to the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game -- the fourth time in the last five seasons that Kansas City ended Buffalo's season and championship hopes.

The Bills were attemping to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1990s when they infamously lost the big game four seasons in a row. That stretch started when Scott Norwood's potential game-winning field goal went wide right in a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images Scott Norwood of the Buffalo Bills misses a field goal attempt against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXV January 27, 1991 at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won the Super Bowl 20-19.

Their championship window in the Josh Allen era has been perennially slammed shut by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are now one victory away from the NFL's first Super Bowl three-peat.

The Bills will have to wait another year for the chance to win their first.

Here's a look back at the Bills' postseason history against the Chiefs and in the Super Bowl.

How many times have the Bills and Chiefs played in the playoffs?

Overall, the Bills and Chiefs have met seven times in the playoffs, with the Chiefs going 5-2.

Here's each postseason matchup between the two teams:

2024 AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29

Kansas City Chiefs 32, Buffalo Bills 29 2023 AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Buffalo Bills 24

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Buffalo Bills 24 2021 AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City Chiefs 42, Buffalo Bills 36 (OT)

Kansas City Chiefs 42, Buffalo Bills 36 (OT) 2020 AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Buffalo Bills 24

Kansas City Chiefs 38, Buffalo Bills 24 1993 AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills 30, Kansas City Chiefs 13

Buffalo Bills 30, Kansas City Chiefs 13 1991 AFC Divisional Round: Buffalo Bills 37, Kansas City Chiefs 14

Buffalo Bills 37, Kansas City Chiefs 14 1966 AFL Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs 31, Buffalo Bills 7

What is Josh Allen's record against Patrick Mahomes?

Josh Allen is 4-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season, but he has gone 0-4 against them in the playoffs.

How many Super Bowls have the Bills made?

The Bills have made four Super Bowl appearances.

How many Super Bowls have the Bills won?

The Bills are one of 12 active teams in the NFL to have never won the Super Bowl.

They are joined by the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans.

When was the Bills’ last Super Bowl appearance?

The Bills last Super Bowl appearance was in the 1993 season when they infamously lost the big game for the fourth consecutive season.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl history

Here’s a full look at the Bills’ Super Bowl appearances:

Super Bowl 25: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19 Super Bowl 26: Washington 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Washington 37, Buffalo Bills 24 Super Bowl 27: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17 Super Bowl 28: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

