Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward arrested on felony assault charge

The 33-year-old was arrested in Magnolia, Texas, early Thursday morning and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

By Viola Flowers and Cristian Santana | NBC News

Jimmie Ward
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested on Thursday morning on a third-degree felony assault charge, according to Montgomery County Jail records.

The details of Ward’s arrest, which occurred just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning in Magnolia, Texas, is unknown. Jail records describe the assault charge as family-related.

“We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward,” said Texans senior director of communications Omar Majzoub in a statement. “We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

The 33-year-old NFL player was booked into the Montgomery County Jail around 6:30 a.m. and is being held without bond. It is not immediately clear if Ward has an attorney.

"We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club," the NFL said in a statement, providing no further comment at this time.

NBC News reached out to Ward’s agent for additional comment.

NBC Sports reported that Ward is in his third season with the Texans but has not been practicing this spring after foot surgery. He entered the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 before signing with the Texans as a free agent in 2023.

