New York Giants

Giants, Russell Wilson agree to one-year deal worth up to $21 million: Report

New York also recently brought in Jameis Winston to the roster.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The New York Giants have their projected QB1.

New York and quarterback Russell Wilson on Tuesday agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowl recipient, will receive $10.5 million guaranteed with the deal.

New York is slated to pick No. 3 overall in next month's NFL draft, with a quarterback still being a possibility, Schefter added. Miami's (Fla.) Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the consensus two top prospects.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The 36-year-old Wilson is coming off his first and only season as a Pittsburgh Steeler, where he helped the team go 10-7 and book a wild card spot, eventually losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five picks on a 63.7% completion percentage in the regular season, with wideout George Pickens being Pittsburgh's primary receiving weapon.

NFL Free Agency Mar 19

An updated look at the best remaining NFL free agents

NFL DRAFT Feb 10

Full 2025 NFL Draft order: List of all 257 picks

NFL Mar 9

Josh Allen signs record-breaking contract with Buffalo Bills: Report

With New York opting for Wilson over Aaron Rodgers, the former Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks currently has Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. as his main offensive partners. Former Steeler Justin Fields also left for the New York Jets, so Pittsburgh has a QB1 vacancy.

The Giants on March 21 agreed to sign fellow veteran quarterback Jameis Winston on a two-year deal worth $8 million, with Tommy DeVito also on the roster.

Winston, 31 and the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, played in 12 games last season for Cleveland and started seven, throwing for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He spent the previous four seasons on the New Orleans Saints' depth chart.

The 2025 NFL Draft order is officially set following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Here’s where all 32 teams stand, with the Tennessee Titans securing the No. 1 overall pick.

This article tagged under:

New York GiantsNFL
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us